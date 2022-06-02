© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida

Publix stops offering free prescription medications

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Julio Ochoa
Published June 2, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT
Front of a Publix
Carl Lisciandrello / WUSF Public Media
/

Since 2007, Publix has provided more than 100 million free prescription drugs to customers at its 1,200 pharmacies.

Publix has ended its free prescription program.

The company’s pharmacies on Wednesday stopped providing customers with free prescriptions for some medications. The program had been in place for 15 years but company officials announced in march that it would end on June 1.

Since 2007, Publix has provided more than 100 million free prescription drugs to customers at its 1,200 pharmacies. The program provided oral antibiotics along with blood pressure and diabetes medications.

“We consistently evaluate our programs and services to ensure they are meeting the intended purpose and evolve over time,” said company spokeswoman Hannah Herring. “Medications offered through our program are typically covered through insurance plans.”

The company will offer maintenance medications, including Metformin, Linsinopril and Amlodipine for $7.50 for a 90-day supply, Herring said. The antibiotic Amoxicillin will cost $7.50 for a 14-day supply, she said. There will be quantity limits on those medications, she said.

Julio Ochoa
