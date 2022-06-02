© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor urges vaccinations and boosters during a virtual coronavirus update

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Cathy Carter
Published June 2, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT
Screengrab off video of Jane Castor, left, on a Zoom call with Dr. Charles Lockwood
City of Tampa
/
Facebook
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently placed Hillsborough county at “high risk” for COVID-19.

Castor held a virtual discussion with Dr. Charles Lockwood, senior VP with USF Health, on the current status of COVID-19 in Hillsborough County.

With coronavirus infections on the rise in Hillsborough County, local leaders are urging residents to take precautions.

On Wednesday, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and Dr. Charles Lockwood, senior vice president of USF Health, spoke about a new Omicron subvariant.

The strain, known as BA.2.12.1, is less severe than omicron but more transmissible. Lockwood says that means people who remain unvaccinated are at the biggest risk of getting sick.

"And that's probably the group that needs to be a little wary now," Lockwood said. "Maybe wear an N-95 in public. Nothing to be ashamed of, if you're at risk and you don't want to die, you've got to protect yourself and the best way to do that is with an N-95, or if you're really high risk, don't go out right now. This is kind of a little mini-epidemic within the epidemic."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week placed Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Polk and Sarasota counties within its high-risk category for COVID-19.

But, Lockwood said, there is reason to believe the new strain will not overwhelm the health system.

“Each variant that is occurring is a mutation that makes the new variant more transmissible, but less virulent, less severe," Lockwood said. "People won’t be nearly as sick."

Tags

Health News Florida CoronavirusCOVID-19Hillsborough CountyJane CastorDr. Charles Lockwood
Cathy Carter
As a reporter, my goal is to tell a story that moves you in some way. To me, the best way to do that begins with listening. Talking to people about their lives and the issues they care about is my favorite part of the job.
See stories by Cathy Carter
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now