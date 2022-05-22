A 'presumptive' case of monkeypox is under investigation in Broward County

A "presumptive" case of monkeypox is being investigated in Broward County, state health officials said Sunday.

County health officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating the case, which appears to be related to international travel, the Florida Department of Health in Broward said in a news release.

The person is in isolation, and local Department of Health officials are notifying people who may have been exposed to the patient. Health officials provided no further details about the case.

The Department of Health said that risk of exposure is low since its requires contact with lesions or items that have been contaminated by lesions. If a person has received the smallpox vaccine, the department said there is likely cross-protection against monkeypox.

Monkeypox is a virus that originates in wild animals like rodents and primates, and occasionally jumps to people. The disease is rarely identified outside of Africa, but as of Friday, there were 80 confirmed cases worldwide and another 50 suspected ones.

A patient in Massachusetts had not recently traveled to countries where the disease occurs but had visited Canada.

New York health officials are investigating a potential case after a patient tested positive for the family of viruses associated with the illness. The patient is isolating and treating the case as positive while awaiting confirmation.

On Sunday during his visit to South Korea, President Joe Biden says cases of monkeypox are “something that everybody should be concerned about.”

Biden said there's work underway to identify an effective vaccine. And he added that if the disease were to spread "it would be consequential.”

Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security adviser, said the president was getting regular updates on the outbreak. He told reporters that the United States has a supply of “vaccine that is relevant to treating monkeypox.”

In 2019, the Food and Drug Administration approved the first vaccine for monkeypox, which also protects against smallpox. The vaccine is also part of the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS), the agency said.

Monkeypox causes fever, body aches, enlarged lymph nodes and eventually "pox," or painful, fluid-filled blisters on the face, hands and feet. One version of monkeypox is quite deadly and kills up to 10% of people infected. The version currently in England is milder. Its fatality rate is less than 1%. A case generally resolves in two to four weeks.

Transmission of this viral disease requires close, prolonged contact with an infected person's lesions or indirectly with contaminated items. Scientists are still investigating where people caught the virus in this outbreak. There's evidence it could be spreading through sexual contact.

"We are particularly urging men who are gay and bisexual to be aware of any unusual rashes or lesions and to contact a sexual health service without delay," epidemiologist Susan Hopkins, who's the chief medical adviser of the U.K. Health Security Agency (UKHSA), said in a statement last week.

Information from NPR was used in this report.

