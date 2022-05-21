© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Number of patients in Florida hospitals increases 24 percent

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7
Published May 21, 2022 at 6:52 AM EDT
nurse wearing a gown and mask holds a tube that is being used to treat a patient laying in a hospital bed
Louis Brems/University of Florida
/
Becky Hunter, RN, tends to one of her COVID patients on ICU Unit 82 at UF Health in Gainesville, FL.

The number of Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19 jumped 24 percent during the past week, according to data posted Friday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

It comes after a nearly 20 percent increase the previous week.

The data showed that 1,941 inpatients had COVID-19, up from 1,560 a week earlier and 1,303 two weeks earlier.

Also, the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive-care units has increased. The new data showed 168 COVID-19 patients needing intensive care, up from 131 a week earlier and 103 two weeks earlier.

Florida in recent weeks has seen increases in overall numbers of COVID-19 cases, though the numbers remain far lower than early in the year, when the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus swept across the state.

