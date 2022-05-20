© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

How to get new anti-viral drugs for COVID: Sarasota hospital releases new guide

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Kerry Sheridan
Published May 20, 2022 at 5:00 AM EDT
an aerial shot of Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Sarasota Memorial Hospital
/

In the past several months, new treatments have emerged, which are most effective within the first five days of symptoms but patients may have a hard time knowing whether they qualify.

With coronavirus cases on the rise again in Florida, Sarasota Memorial Hospital has started a program to make it easier for patients to find COVID treatments, like the antiviral Paxlovid.

Infectious disease doctor Manuel Gordillo says people over 65, or those 12 and up with a medical condition that increases their risk of severe COVID, are eligible. He says Paxlovid is the best option, and a prescription is needed.

"So if you get infected, you can get it within five days for the orals, seven days for the injectables. And those decrease the chances of hospitalization or death," he said.

Pfizer data shows Paxlovid -- taken within five days of infection -- decreases the risk of hospitalization or death by 88 percent.

A new website to explain the latest treatments and how to get them at is smh.com/treatcovid.

Gordillo also recommends that everyone stay up to date on their coronavirus vaccines and boosters.

