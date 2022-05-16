Florida records six millionth coronavirus case

The number of people in Florida diagnosed with the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic now stands at more than six million.

The state likely crossed the threshold over the weekend. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's running total for Florida was updated on Monday to show 6,021,780 cases.

Over the last week, the state has averaged approximately 8,055 new cases a day.

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 was reported at 74,239 Monday. Over the last week, the state has averaged about 18 deaths a day.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 are also increasing.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday that 1,931 people were hospitalized in Florida with COVID-19, up from 1,352 — almost 43 percent — recorded a week ago.