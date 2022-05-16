© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida records six millionth coronavirus case

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Mark Schreiner
Published May 16, 2022 at 6:25 PM EDT
coronavirus daily report logo

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's running total for Florida was updated on Monday to show 6,021,780 cases.

The number of people in Florida diagnosed with the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic now stands at more than six million.

The state likely crossed the threshold over the weekend. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's running total for Florida was updated on Monday to show 6,021,780 cases.

Over the last week, the state has averaged approximately 8,055 new cases a day.

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 was reported at 74,239 Monday. Over the last week, the state has averaged about 18 deaths a day.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 are also increasing.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday that 1,931 people were hospitalized in Florida with COVID-19, up from 1,352 — almost 43 percent — recorded a week ago.

# of Floridians testing positive for coronavirusApproximate date case recordedTime since previous milestone
13/1/2020
1,000,00012/1/20209 months
2,000,0003/27/2021Approx. 3 1/2 months
3,000,0008/19/2021Approx. 5 months
4,000,00012/27/2021Approx. 4 months
5,000,0001/4/2022Approx. 2 weeks
6,000,0005/14/20224 months

