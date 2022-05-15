© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida

Florida Capitol demonstration one of many nationwide in support of reproductive choice

WFSU | By Tom Flanigan
Published May 15, 2022 at 7:40 AM EDT
Demonstrators lined up in front of the Historic Florida Capitol to wave signs in support of their cause
Demonstrators lined up in front of the Historic Florida Capitol to wave signs in support of their cause

Demonstrations favoring abortion rights took place across the nation on Saturday. One of these happened in front of the Historic Florida Capitol.

By eleven Saturday morning, several hundred people had gathered in front of the Capitol. Among them were Linda Rivers, Lakey Love and David Fabis.

Rivers remarked, "We just keep on fighting. I thought this was settled 50 years ago."

Love, a Tallahassee activist who was among the event speakers commented, "We won't back down. You can't come after the most marginalized. You can't come after the most discriminated against."

Fabis said, "It will stay an issue. This is not going to calm down. The majority of the people right now are for keeping it the way it is."

Several speakers then reamplified those thoughts from the podium on the Capitol steps. A number of them also voiced fears abortion opponents might enact other reproductive restrictions in the future. Abortion rights supporters rallied across America on Saturday. They were voicing their anger oer a leaked majority opinion by the U.S. Supreme Court that would overturn Roe v Wade.

Tags

Health News Florida abortionabortion ban
Tom Flanigan
