© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida’s COVID-19 hospitalizations climb to nearly 1,500

Health News Florida | By News Service of Florida
Published May 12, 2022 at 10:04 AM EDT
Photo: Pixabay
Pixabay
/
Nearly 1,500 Florida hospital inpatients have COVID-19 as the number continues to gradually increase, according to data released Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The numbers have been steadily increasing along with cases. On Friday there were 1,303 hospital inpatients with Covid and that climbed to 1,352 on Monday.

Nearly 1,500 Florida hospital inpatients have COVID-19 as the number continues to gradually increase, according to data released Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The data showed 1,486 inpatients had COVID-19, up from 1,352 in a Monday count and 1,303 on Friday. Also, the new data showed 123 COVID-19 patients in intensive-care units, up from 104 on Monday and 103 on Friday.

Inpatient totals have increased in recent weeks as the overall reported numbers of COVID-19 cases have gone up.

But hospitalizations and case numbers remain far lower than early in the year, when the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus spread through the state.

Copyright 2022 Health News Florida

Tags

Health News Florida CoronavirusCoronavirus FloridaCOVID-19Hospitalizations COVID-19
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content