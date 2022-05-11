A leaked draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court has changed the conversation about abortion rights in Florida and across the country.

In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a ban on most abortions after 15 weeks. Some have speculated that lawmakers could go even further if the Supreme Court strikes down Roe v. Wade.

WUSF wants to hear your story.

How has access to abortion affected your life and what might change if that access went away? What conversations are you having about this issue with your friends and family?

Fill out our form below. And if you're willing, a reporter may contact you for an ongoing series.