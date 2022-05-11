© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida

How has access to abortion affected your life?

Published May 11, 2022 at 1:08 PM EDT
Crowd gathers for an abortion rights rally in Tampa
Stephanie Colombini
/
WUSF Public Media
Two abortion rights marches converged on City Hall in Tampa for a rally in October 2021.

Abortion laws in Florida are set to change in July after the Legislature approved a ban on the procedure after 15 weeks. A pending decision by the U.S. Supreme Court could bring even more changes.

A leaked draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court has changed the conversation about abortion rights in Florida and across the country.

In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a ban on most abortions after 15 weeks. Some have speculated that lawmakers could go even further if the Supreme Court strikes down Roe v. Wade.

WUSF wants to hear your story.

How has access to abortion affected your life and what might change if that access went away? What conversations are you having about this issue with your friends and family?

Fill out our form below. And if you're willing, a reporter may contact you for an ongoing series.

