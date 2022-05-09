© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida
StoryCorps Tampa Bay
The StoryCorps Mobile Tour is partnering with WUSF Public Media to record and preserve the stories of Tampa residents and preserve them in the Library of Congress. For 16 years, the StoryCorps Mobile Tour has brought loved ones together for thousands of meaningful conversations about the things that matter most.

StoryCorps Tampa Bay: Perspectives from the pandemic front lines

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By WUSF Staff
Published May 9, 2022 at 5:00 AM EDT
Courtesy: StoryCorps
Dr. Jay Wolfson, Associate Vice President of Health Law, Policy and Safety at USF, and Dr. Charles Lockwood, Senior Vice President at USF Health.

Dr. Jay Wolfson and a colleague, Dr. Charles Lockwood, discuss the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two University of South Florida colleagues — Dr. Charles Lockwood, senior vice president at USF Health; and Dr. Jay Wolfson, associate vice president of health law, policy and safety — discuss how ill prepared we were for the COVID-19 pandemic and what we as a society, and a nation, need to do to improve.

"We were so ill prepared for this," Lockwood said. "We had neglected our own public health architecture for decades."

Democrats and Republicans bear the brunt of the that blame, Lockwood said. He also said the CDC failed to predict and prevent the pandemic. He said researchers deserve credit for finding a vaccine at "astonishing" speed.

"However, we didn't appreciate [the vaccines] limitations, and they all became politicized," he said. "That led to all sorts of poorly thought out decisions on both the right and the left."

In spite of the problems dealing with a pandemic, Lockwood says he is optimistic about the future.

Tags

Health News Florida StoryCorps Tampa BayCoronavirusCOVID-19WUSF
WUSF Staff
