Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Disney World drops its face mask mandate

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published April 20, 2022 at 5:58 AM EDT
Photo: Pixabay
Photo: Pixabay

They are now optional for vaccinated guests in indoor locations and on Disney transportation. 

Walt Disney World Resort has dropped its mask mandate for guests at its Orlando theme parks. 

Face coverings are now optional for vaccinated guests including in indoor locations as well as aboard Disney transportation. 

And unvaccinated guests are recommended, but not required to mask up in indoor sites and aboard transit like shuttles, the monorail, and skyliner. 

The move comes after a nationwide mask mandate aboard public transportation including on US air carriers was struck down.

Character meet-and-greets returned to the parks on Monday. 

To read more about this change, and others at the parks, click on the link. 

Copyright 2022 WMFE. To see more, visit WMFE.

Danielle Prieur
