© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Tampa Bay hospitals prepared to meet federal COVID-19 vaccine requirements as penalties could start

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Stephanie Colombini
Published March 31, 2022 at 5:00 AM EDT
a woman wearing a mask sits in a chair as a male doctor wearing a mask readies the syringe for her vaccination.
Daniel Wallace/Tampa General Hospital
/
Vanessa Arroyo, a Tampa General Hospital front-line nurse, gets her Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine on Monday Dec.14.

Hospitals in the region say most of their staff have received COVID-19 vaccines.

Hospitals had until Wednesday to show the federal government that all of their health workers are vaccinated against COVID-19 or have valid exemptions. Those who can't now face penalties.

Most Tampa Bay area hospitals say they're prepared.

The vast majority of staff at Sarasota Memorial Health Care System have received COVID vaccines, according to spokesperson Kim Savage. She said just 33 of their 8,000 employees had not turned in proof of vaccination or a religious or medical exemption request as of Wednesday morning.

"Our managers are working with their respective employees to discuss any specific issues delaying their paperwork and informing them of corrective steps HR will take next week if they do not meet the requirements," said Savage, adding that some of the exemptions involved staff recently infected with the virus.

Sarasota Memorial had also offered $500 incentives to staff who were fully vaccinated by Oct. 1, 2021.

"We respect our employees' individual beliefs and concerns and will continue working one-on-one to address vaccine myths and misinformation that may make some hesitant to get the vaccine," said Savage.

Ashley Jeffery, senior communications manager with AdventHealth's West Florida Division, said the health system has also strongly encouraged its staff members get the shots.

"The overwhelming majority of our team members have either received the vaccine or an exemption," she said last week.

"Team members who work in AdventHealth locations that are covered by the CMS mandate and are not compliant by the the CMS enforcement deadline will not be scheduled to work, and those who remain non-complaint 30 days later will not be able to continue employment," Jeffery added.

Staff at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg was already internally required to get COVID vaccines as part of a broader mandate issued by the Johns Hopkins Health System last summer. Spokesman H. Roy Adams said 99% of health system staff are fully vaccinated.

Tampa General Hospital did not provide the information we requested.

Tags

Health News Florida CoronavirusCoronavirus VaccineCOVID-19covid-19 vaccineVaccine MandatehospitalsSarasota Memorial Health Care SystemTampa General HospitalAdventHealth
Stephanie Colombini
I cover health care for WUSF and the statewide journalism collaborative Health News Florida. I’m passionate about highlighting community efforts to improve the quality of care in our state and make it more accessible to all Floridians. I’m also committed to holding those in power accountable when they fail to prioritize the health needs of the people they serve.
See stories by Stephanie Colombini
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content