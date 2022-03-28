© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Scientists find that COVID-19 may cause greater damage to the heart

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published March 28, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT
HCA

A Brandon case fits a striking pattern among COVID patients nationwide – one that researchers and practitioners alike are working furiously to understand. How does a virus that primarily attacks the lungs also endanger the heart?

Juan Sosa, 58, was at home doing pushups in the Brandon bedroom where he had isolated himself for almost two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19.

His mild symptoms were long gone. He was vaccinated and had been feeling healthy.

It was September, and it was the final day of his quarantine.

As he exercised, he thought he had gas and wasn’t too worried. But the pain was severe so he drove himself to a walk-in clinic. Doctors quickly determined Sosa was having a heart attack.

An ambulance rushed him to HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, where he nearly died until cardiologist Hoshedar Tamboli and other health workers saved his life.

Sosa’s case, which played out in late September, fits a striking pattern among COVID-19 patients nationwide – one that researchers and practitioners alike are working furiously to understand.

Scientists now believe that COVID-19 patients suffer more than respiratory issues. Several studies have revealed that the virus can also damage the heart.

For those with a heart condition, the threat is even greater.

Click here to read more of this article from the Associated Press.

Copyright 2022 Health News Florida

