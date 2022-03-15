© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Hillsborough is closing its last COVID-19 testing site

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published March 15, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT
Child getting a covid vaccine
Stephanie Colombini
/
WUSF Public Media

The county is also allowing its state of local emergency to expire as cases decline.

Hillsborough County is closing its last COVID-19 testing and vaccination site effective March 17.

The county is also ending its state of local emergency the same day.

The West Tampa Community Resource Center on North Rome Avenue in Tampa will permanently close at 5 p.m. on March 16.

And due to the low COVID-19 positivity rate in Hillsborough County, officials will allow the state of local emergency to expire. As of last week, the positivity rate was 2.9%.

Hillsborough officials say they will continue to monitor COVID-19 data to determine if there is a need to open a testing or vaccination site in the future.

Residents who don't have transportation can receive a test at home by filling out this form or calling (813) 307-8000.

More information on coronavirus testing and vaccines across Tampa Bay can be found here.

