Here's where you can still get a coronavirus test or vaccine across Tampa Bay
Hillsborough County announced it is closing its last COVID-19 testing and vaccination site effective March 17.
And due to the low COVID-19 positivity rate in Hillsborough County, officials will allow the state of local emergency to expire. As of last week, the positivity rate was 2.9%.
Hillsborough officials say they will continue to monitor COVID-19 data to determine if there is a need to open a testing or vaccination site in the future.
Residents who don't have transportation can receive a test at home by filling out this form or calling (813) 307-8000.
Here is a statewide and county-by-county breakdown of where to get tested and how to sign up for a coronavirus vaccine:
State:
Coronavirus vaccines and boosters are still available at these chains:
Vaccines.gov has a database, searchable by ZIP code, where you can find a COVID-19 vaccine. Homebound seniors can have the vaccines delivered to their homes by emailing HomeboundVaccine@em.myflorida.com and putting in their request.
Tampa Bay area:
At-home coronavirus tests
The federal government is sending Americans free at-home tests. You can order up to four per residence at COVIDtests.gov or call 1-800-232-0233.
Monoclonal antibody treatments
Here is a statewide map where you can receive a monoclonal antibody treatment.