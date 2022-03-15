Here's where you can still get a coronavirus test or vaccine across Tampa Bay

Hillsborough County announced it is closing its last COVID-19 testing and vaccination site effective March 17.

And due to the low COVID-19 positivity rate in Hillsborough County, officials will allow the state of local emergency to expire. As of last week, the positivity rate was 2.9%.

Hillsborough officials say they will continue to monitor COVID-19 data to determine if there is a need to open a testing or vaccination site in the future.

Residents who don't have transportation can receive a test at home by filling out this form or calling (813) 307-8000.

Here is a statewide and county-by-county breakdown of where to get tested and how to sign up for a coronavirus vaccine:

State:

Coronavirus vaccines and boosters are still available at these chains:



Vaccines.gov has a database, searchable by ZIP code, where you can find a COVID-19 vaccine. Homebound seniors can have the vaccines delivered to their homes by emailing HomeboundVaccine@em.myflorida.com and putting in their request.

Tampa Bay area:



At-home coronavirus tests

The federal government is sending Americans free at-home tests. You can order up to four per residence at COVIDtests.gov or call 1-800-232-0233.



Monoclonal antibody treatments

Here is a statewide map where you can receive a monoclonal antibody treatment.