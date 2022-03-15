© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Here's where you can still get a coronavirus test or vaccine across Tampa Bay

By Carl Lisciandrello
Published March 14, 2022
student getting a vaccine
Daylina Miller
/
WUSF Public Media

Hillsborough County announced it is closing its last COVID-19 testing and vaccination site effective March 17.

And due to the low COVID-19 positivity rate in Hillsborough County, officials will allow the state of local emergency to expire. As of last week, the positivity rate was 2.9%.

Hillsborough officials say they will continue to monitor COVID-19 data to determine if there is a need to open a testing or vaccination site in the future.

Residents who don't have transportation can receive a test at home by filling out this form or calling (813) 307-8000.

Here is a statewide and county-by-county breakdown of where to get tested and how to sign up for a coronavirus vaccine:

State:

Coronavirus vaccines and boosters are still available at these chains:

Vaccines.gov has a database, searchable by ZIP code, where you can find a COVID-19 vaccine. Homebound seniors can have the vaccines delivered to their homes by emailing HomeboundVaccine@em.myflorida.com and putting in their request.

Tampa Bay area:

At-home coronavirus tests

The federal government is sending Americans free at-home tests. You can order up to four per residence at COVIDtests.gov or call 1-800-232-0233.

Monoclonal antibody treatments

Here is a statewide map where you can receive a monoclonal antibody treatment.

Carl Lisciandrello
I wasn't always a morning person. After spending years as a nighttime sports copy editor and page designer, I made the move to digital editing in 2000. Turns out, it was one of the best moves I've ever made.
