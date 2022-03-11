© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

CDC removes remaining counties in Tampa Bay region from high risk for COVID-19

Health News Florida | By Julio Ochoa
Published March 11, 2022 at 9:50 AM EST
A 10-county region in the Big Bend area of north Florida is the only part of the state that the CDC considers high risk.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
A 10-county region in the Big Bend area of north Florida is the only part of the state that the CDC considers high risk.

Hillsborough, Polk, Hardee and Highlands counties are now considered medium risk for COVID-19 transmission, along with Pinellas, Citrus, Hernando, Pasco and Sarasota counties.

The greater Tampa Bay region is now out of the high risk zone for COVID-19 transmission, according to data released Thursday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hillsborough, Polk, Hardee and Highlands counties have joined Pinellas, Citrus, Hernando, Pasco and Sarasota counties in the medium risk category. Manatee County remains in the low risk category.

Click here to look up your county's CDC COVID-19 community level.

Click here for an interactive U.S. map of community levels from the CDC


People who live in areas considered low or medium risk are free to forgo their masks indoors. Masks are still recommended indoors for people in areas rated high risk.

A 10-county region in the Big Bend area of north Florida is the only part of the state that the CDC considers high risk.

Large swaths of Florida are now considered low risk, including much of the Panhandle and counties along the coast from Lee south to Monroe on the west coast and from Miami-Dade north to St. Johns on the east coast.

According to the CDC, people don't need masks if transmission of the coronavirus is controlled and hospitals are not strained.

The move to ease masking guidance nationally, federal officials say, reflects current conditions at this phase of the pandemic, including widespread immunity through vaccination and prior infection as well as better access to testing and treatments.

Health officials emphasized that people should still wear masks if they wish or if they are personally at high risk. And regardless of local conditions, they should mask if they have COVID-19 symptoms, a positive test or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

Copyright 2022 Health News Florida

Tags

Health News Florida COVID-19Coronavirus FloridaCenters for Disease Control and Prevention
Julio Ochoa
Newspapers were my first love, but public radio stole my heart from the moment I tuned in during college.
See stories by Julio Ochoa
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content