© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Ladapo says Florida will recommend against COVID vaccines for healthy children

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published March 7, 2022 at 4:30 PM EST
Joseph Ladapo speaking
Gov. Ron DeSantis
/
Facebook
"We need to get back to living, not hiding in fear,” Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo said

Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo says there's scientific evidence that shows the vaccines are effective in reducing cases among children.

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo says the state will formally recommend against COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children.

Ladapo made the announcement Monday at a roundtable event organized by Gov. Ron DeSantis that featured a group of doctors who criticized coronavirus lockdowns and mandate policies.

Ladapo said there's no evidence to show that vaccines have had a significant impact on reducing the number of coronavirus cases among children.

"We're kind of scraping at the bottom of the barrel, particularly with healthy kids, in terms of actually being able to quantify — with any accuracy and any confidence — the even potential of benefit," Ladapo said.

“(Monday), we were able to bring doctors from around the world to discuss COVID-19 and the lack of data to support mandates. Scientific debate takes place in a public forum — it is not hidden in federal bureaucracy. We need to get back to living — not hiding in fear.”

It was not immediately clear when the state would release its health guidance.

Late last month, Ladapo and DeSantis announced new virus policy recommendations that discouraged mask-wearing and directed physicians to exercise their own judgment when treating virus patients, including the use of emerging treatments and off-label medications.

Tags

Health News Florida Coronaviruscoronavirus and schoolCOVID-19COVID-19 and schoolJoseph LadapoRon DeSantis
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content