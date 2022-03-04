Coronavirus cases in Florida plummet as omicron wave continues its sharp decline

Coronavirus cases in Florida dropped sharply again last week along with the case positivity rate as the omicron wave continued its steep decline.

The decline took much of Florida out of the high-risk category for COVID-19, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The weekly report from the Florida Department of Health shows that 14,128 positive tests were reported in the week ending Thursday, bringing the state's overall total to 5,814,517.

That's down from 25,640 a week earlier, and the lowest weekly number since Dec. 10-16, 2021.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, 3,294 more people tested positive, down from 7,320 a week earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases also dropped to 3.3%, down from 5.6% a week earlier, and compared to a peak of 31.2% Dec. 31-Jan. 6.

The state reported 70,997 people have died from COVID-19, an increase of 1,207 for the week.

As of Friday, 2,418 people were hospitalized statewide with the coronavirus.

The vaccination rates for people ages five and up remained unchanged from the week before at 74% statewide.

The following is a summary from Feb. 25- Mar 3:

Cases: 5,814,517 positive cases, an increase of 14,128 from the previous week.

Vaccinations: 15,418,039 Florida residents have been vaccinated, a weekly increase of 16,855. In all, 74% of Florida’s population over the age of five has received at least one dose of vaccine, the same rate as a week ago.

Positivity Rate: The positivity rate for new cases statewide was 3.3%, down from 5.6% the previous week.

Deaths: A total of 70,997 Florida residents have died from a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, an increase of 1,207 from the previous week.

(NOTE: Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state is also now only counting deaths involving Florida residents.)

County Breakdown: (Feb. 25-Mar 3)



County



Cases (Increase)



Positivity (prv.)



# Vaccinations



% Vaccinated (prv.) *



Hillsborough



371,919 (851)



4,0% (9.7%)



980,037



69% (69%)



Pinellas



206,891 (714)



3.9% (7,1%)



656,053



69% (69%)



Polk



198,831 (460)



3.7% (7,1%)



450,196



66% (66%)



Sarasota



88,637 (422)



4.9% (7.3%)



329,307



77% (77%)



Manatee



94,633 (284)



4.3% (7.1%)



268,874



69% (69%)



Pasco



121,183 (412)



4.9% (7.3%)



352,871



68% (68%)



Hernando



41,720 (151)



5.8% (7,6%)



114,248



61% (61%)



* - Vaccination rate now includes children ages 5-11 years old.

ABOUT THE DATA: As of June 4, 2021, the Florida Department of Health no longer offers daily updates on coronavirus data, and instead issues a county-by-county and statewide weekly breakdown on about COVID-19 cases, deaths, and other information. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state is also now only counting deaths involving Florida residents.

