© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Coronavirus cases in Florida plummet as omicron wave continues its sharp decline

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Cathy Carter
Published March 4, 2022 at 8:12 PM EST
weekly corona.jfif

The positivity rate for new cases in Florida dropped to 3.3%, from 5.6% a week earlier.

Coronavirus cases in Florida dropped sharply again last week along with the case positivity rate as the omicron wave continued its steep decline.

The decline took much of Florida out of the high-risk category for COVID-19, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The weekly report from the Florida Department of Health shows that 14,128 positive tests were reported in the week ending Thursday, bringing the state's overall total to 5,814,517.

That's down from 25,640 a week earlier, and the lowest weekly number since Dec. 10-16, 2021.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, 3,294 more people tested positive, down from 7,320 a week earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases also dropped to 3.3%, down from 5.6% a week earlier, and compared to a peak of 31.2% Dec. 31-Jan. 6.

The state reported 70,997 people have died from COVID-19, an increase of 1,207 for the week.

As of Friday, 2,418 people were hospitalized statewide with the coronavirus.

The vaccination rates for people ages five and up remained unchanged from the week before at 74% statewide.

The following is a summary from Feb. 25- Mar 3:

Cases: 5,814,517 positive cases, an increase of 14,128 from the previous week.

Vaccinations: 15,418,039 Florida residents have been vaccinated, a weekly increase of 16,855. In all, 74% of Florida’s population over the age of five has received at least one dose of vaccine, the same rate as a week ago.

Positivity Rate: The positivity rate for new cases statewide was 3.3%, down from 5.6% the previous week.

Deaths: A total of 70,997 Florida residents have died from a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, an increase of 1,207 from the previous week.

(NOTE: Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state is also now only counting deaths involving Florida residents.)

County Breakdown: (Feb. 25-Mar 3)


County

Cases (Increase)

Positivity (prv.)

# Vaccinations

% Vaccinated (prv.) *

Hillsborough

371,919 (851)

4,0% (9.7%)

980,037

69% (69%)

Pinellas

206,891 (714)

3.9% (7,1%)

656,053

69% (69%)

Polk

198,831 (460)

3.7% (7,1%)

450,196

66% (66%)

Sarasota

88,637 (422)

4.9% (7.3%)

329,307

77% (77%)

Manatee

94,633 (284)

4.3% (7.1%)

268,874

69% (69%)

Pasco

121,183 (412)

4.9% (7.3%)

352,871

68% (68%)

Hernando

41,720 (151)

5.8% (7,6%)

114,248

61% (61%)

* - Vaccination rate now includes children ages 5-11 years old.

ABOUT THE DATA: As of June 4, 2021, the Florida Department of Health no longer offers daily updates on coronavirus data, and instead issues a county-by-county and statewide weekly breakdown on about COVID-19 cases, deaths, and other information. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state is also now only counting deaths involving Florida residents.

Tags

Health News Florida Coronavirus

Tags

Health News Florida coronavirus testingCoronavirusCoronavirus Vaccinecoronavirus deaths
Cathy Carter
As a reporter, my goal is to tell a story that moves you in some way. To me, the best way to do that begins with listening. Talking to people about their lives and the issues they care about is my favorite part of the job.
See stories by Cathy Carter
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content