© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

Abortion rights advocates in Florida decry a newly signed bill headed to DeSantis' desk

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Cathy Carter
Published March 4, 2022 at 10:30 AM EST
Abortion pro-life Protesters Chanting At The U.S. Supreme Court
DJMcCoy/Getty Images
/
iStock Editorial
Under the new measure, a patient could be granted an exception in extreme cases of fetal abnormalities or to protect the life of the mother, but only after two doctors provide certification.

Among the concerns of Florida health care workers is that some people may not even realize they're pregnant at 15 weeks.

Florida's Republican-led Senate late Thursday passed a bill that would ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Abortion rights advocates say that cutoff is arbitrary.

In a letter to lawmakers earlier this month, hundreds of Florida health care workers wrote that there is no medical justification to ban abortion care at 15 weeks.

Among their concerns is that some people may not even realize they're pregnant at that stage.

Stephanie Fraim, of Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida, says there are many reasons why a person may not be ready to have an abortion at 15 weeks which is 8 weeks earlier than Florida's current law.

"Most of which, by the way, are none of our business because people should have access to all the medical care they, their physician, and their family decide they need without interference with people from Tallahassee,” she said.

Another concern for opponents is that 15 weeks can be too early for doctors to detect some fetal abnormalities.

Statistically, very few abortions in Florida happen after 15 weeks. Fraim says that's because most of those pregnancies were planned. 2nd trimester ultrasounds-- typically taken at around 18 weeks-- often discover more serious fetal issues.

"And now this family who very much has wanted this pregnancy is faced with a really painful decision and instead of offering them compassionate care we're putting them through all kinds of hoops to prove that they need an abortion, making this bill really cruel."

Under the new measure, a patient could be granted an exception in extreme cases of fetal abnormalities or to protect the life of the mother, but only after two doctors provide certification.

If signed into law, Florida's 15-week abortion ban is scheduled to take effect in July. But opponents say it will be immediately challenged in court.

Tags

Health News Florida reproductive healthabortion2022 Florida Legislature
Cathy Carter
As a reporter, my goal is to tell a story that moves you in some way. To me, the best way to do that begins with listening. Talking to people about their lives and the issues they care about is my favorite part of the job.
See stories by Cathy Carter
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content