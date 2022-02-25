© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

DeSantis, Ladapo announce new COVID-19 guidelines for Florida

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida
Published February 25, 2022 at 8:19 AM EST
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Orlando.
John Raoux
/
AP
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Orlando.

The recommendations, which discourage mask wearing and promote off-label medications, come as the CDC is expected to significantly loosen federal mask guidelines.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo on Thursday announced new COVID-19 guidance for the state that discourages mask-wearing and promotes physicians prescribing off-label medications.

The Florida announcement comes amid reports that the Biden administration is expected to significantly loosen federal mask-wearing guidelines.

The Florida Department of Health is advising businesses to stop requiring masks for workers. It also recommends that adults and children with COVID-can shorten quarantines to five days.

The CDC has recommended the five-day quarantine for asymptomatic Americans who catch the coronavirus since late December.

The Florida guidelines also direct physicians to exercise their own judgment when treating COVID patients.

Meantime, two people familiar with the matter have told the Associated Press that the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will soon issue revised guidelines saying most Americans will no longer be advised to wear masks in indoor public settings.

The new CDC metrics will still consider caseloads, but also take into account hospitalizations and local hospital capacity.

Under the new guidelines, the vast majority of Americans will no longer live in areas where indoor masking in public is recommended based on current data.

DeSantis presented the Florida policies at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando during a partisan speech targeting the CDC and President Joe Biden.

Copyright 2022 Health News Florida

Tags

Health News Florida CoronavirusCOVID-19face masksmask mandateRon DeSantisJoseph LadapoCDC
Health News Florida
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content