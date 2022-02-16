© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Publix lifts its mask mandate for most fully vaccinated workers

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published February 16, 2022 at 3:31 PM EST
Front of a Publix
Carl Lisciandrello
/
WUSF Public Media
Publix has dropped its mask mandate for most of its fully vaccinated employees.

Customers have not been required to wear face masks in Publix stores for months.

The Lakeland-based grocery chain’s new policy took effect on Valentine’s Day. 

In a statement on their website, the company says the decision was made “as a result of the decrease in COVID-19 cases and wide availability of the vaccine.” 

Employees who are required to mask up due to their job duties or who are mandated to wear a mask under a local order or ordinance will still need to wear a facial covering. 

And pharmacy workers regardless of their vaccination status should wear a mask when distributing COVID-19 vaccines to the public. 

Copyright 2022 WMFE. To see more, visit WMFE.

Danielle Prieur
