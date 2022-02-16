Masks are coming off at Disney World, but only if you're vaccinated

There's magical news for Disneyphiles today. Face masks are becoming optional for vaccinated guests at Walt Disney World.

Vaccinated parkgoers can ditch the masks both indoors and outdoors starting Thursday, Disney announced Tuesday.

One exception is that anyone 2 or older must wear a mask on enclosed Disney buses, monorails and the Disney Skyliner.

The changes come as COVID-19 continues to wane in Florida,as the number of people hospitalized continued to drop Tuesday. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released data showing 5,336 inpatients had COVID-19, down from 5,502 on Monday, the News Service of Florida reported.

Unvaccinated visitors at Disney World will still be required to wears masks in indoor attractions and theaters.

Until Thursday, the old rules are in force: face coverings for anyone 2 or older in all indoor locations, regardless of vaccination status.

Neck gaiters, on-chin, triangle bandanas and face coverings with valves, mesh material or holes of any kind are not allowed. Nor are costume masks.

