Tampa is closing two coronavirus testing sites, citing a decline in cases

Starting this weekend, the city of Tampa will begin to close two city-run coronavirus testing sites.

In a press release Thursday, city officials say they're closing the sites due to a decline in coronavirus cases and "the increased capability of private pharmacies, healthcare providers and home testing kits available to now meet the demand for COVID-19 testing"

The sites that will be closing:



Feb. 12: Al Lopez Park, 4602 N. Himes Ave. (walk-up site)

Feb. 26: Al Barnes Park, 3101 E. 21st Ave. (drive-thru site)

Other county-run testing sites:

West Tampa Community Resource Center 2103 N. Rome Ave., Tampa (walk-up site). Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Progress Village Park, 8701 Progress Blvd., Tampa (walk-up site). Open daily from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Adventure Island, 10001 N. McKinley Dr. Tampa (drive-thru site). Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hillsborough Community College Brandon campus, 10451 Nancy Watkins Dr., Tampa (drive-thru). Open daily from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

A list of other Hillsborough County testing and vaccine sites can be found here.