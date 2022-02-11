News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.
Tampa is closing two coronavirus testing sites, citing a decline in cases
Starting this weekend, the city of Tampa will begin to close two city-run coronavirus testing sites.
In a press release Thursday, city officials say they're closing the sites due to a decline in coronavirus cases and "the increased capability of private pharmacies, healthcare providers and home testing kits available to now meet the demand for COVID-19 testing"
The sites that will be closing:
- Feb. 12: Al Lopez Park, 4602 N. Himes Ave. (walk-up site)
- Feb. 26: Al Barnes Park, 3101 E. 21st Ave. (drive-thru site)
Other county-run testing sites:
- West Tampa Community Resource Center 2103 N. Rome Ave., Tampa (walk-up site). Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Progress Village Park, 8701 Progress Blvd., Tampa (walk-up site). Open daily from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Adventure Island, 10001 N. McKinley Dr. Tampa (drive-thru site). Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Hillsborough Community College Brandon campus, 10451 Nancy Watkins Dr., Tampa (drive-thru). Open daily from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
A list of other Hillsborough County testing and vaccine sites can be found here.