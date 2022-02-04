Shriners Hospitals for Children is closing its Tampa facility

Shriners Hospitals for Children is closing its only facility in Florida.

In a statement, the organization said its outpatient clinic on the University of South Florida's Tampa campus closes April 1.

In a statement, Shriners spokesman Mel Bower said the organization is working on identifying ways to continue providing patient care in the region.

"As health care has evolved from inpatient care to outpatient focused models of care, we have already started transitioning portions of our care to local and state affiliates who complement our services locally and throughout the state of Florida," Bower said in the statement.

For the past 35 years, Shriners has provided orthopedic care to children in Tampa, free of charge. Services included pediatric rehabilitation and pediatric orthotic and prosthetic fittings.

The Tampa facility was an inpatient hospital until 2019, when it was downgraded to an outpatient clinic.

It's unknown how may layoffs will result from the closing.

As of April, Shriners will have only two facilities in the southern U.S. — in Shreveport, La., and Lexington, Ky.

Bower said Shriners Children’s health care system will remain headquartered in Tampa, which is also home to the Shriners International philanthropic organization.

