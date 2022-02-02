© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Want COVID alerts from the Department of Health? There's a new subscription service for that

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published February 2, 2022 at 5:57 AM EST
cellphone4_istock_021220.jpg
iStock
/
The Florida Department of Health has launched a new public information system that can send automatic alerts to a person’s phone or email.

These notices are separate from the county health department and will contain the latest statewide information on COVID-19 and other health emergencies. 

In a Tweet, DOH says, “Subscribing to this system does not alter updates from your county health department.”

To sign up, visit www.floridahealth.gov/newsroom, click on ‘subscribe to the public list’ and enter your cell number or personal email. 

Reporters can also use the service to get the latest press releases based on their coverage area by visiting the same site and clicking on ‘subscribe to one or more of these media markets’.


Copyright 2022 WMFE. To see more, visit WMFE.

Danielle Prieur
