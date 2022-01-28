Florida reports 1,192 new COVID-19 deaths as new cases and positivity rate drop

The state on Friday reported 1,192 new deaths from COVID-19, up from 605 the previous week and the most in one week since the deadly delta variant surge.

But the increase came as new cases fell to 198,719 for the week ending Thursday, down from 289,204 the previous week, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The statewide positivity rate for new infections also fell from 26.8% to 23.5%.

The greater Tampa Bay region added 45,295 cases, down from 60,416 new cases a week earlier.

Florida has reported a total of 5,478,671 coronavirus cases.

Floridians began receiving at-home rapid tests from the federal government this week, which could skew the number of positive test results because they’re not typically reported to the state.

RELATED: At-home coronavirus tests could skew case totals, but experts say people should still use them

The state's COVID-19 death toll stands at 64,955.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday was 9,868, down 1,600 from a week earlier.

That number has been fluctuating over the past few weeks, which has led some experts to speculate that Florida may have reached its peak in the omicron surge.

A surge in new hospitalizations and deaths typically lags a few weeks behind a surge in cases.

The following is a summary from Jan. 21-Jan. 27.

Cases: 5,478,671 positive cases, an increase of 198,719 from the previous week.

Vaccinations: 15,191,315 Florida residents have been vaccinated, a weekly increase of 37,514. In all, 73% of Florida’s population over the age of five has received at least one dose of vaccine.

Positivity Rate: The positivity rate for new cases was 23.5%, down from 26.8% the previous week.

Deaths: A total of 64,955 Florida residents have died from a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, an increase of 1,192 from the previous week.

(NOTE: Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state is also now only counting deaths involving Florida residents.)

County Breakdown:(Jan. 21-Jan. 27)

County Cases (Increase) Positivity (prv.) # Vaccinations % Vaccinated (prv.) * Hillsborough 346,778 (13,514) 25.6% (28.1%) 964,770 68% (68%) Pinellas 192,136 (8,984) 25.2% (26.8%) 649,533 68% (68%) Polk 186,418 (7,852) 27.6% (30.7%) 443,460 65% (65%) Sarasota 80,796 (3,788) 22.7% (24.9%) 326,483 77% (77%) Manatee 87,942 (3,751) 23.8% (26.2%) 265,790 69% (69%) Pasco 112,390 (5,569) 28.9% (30.1%) 347,798 67% (67%) Hernando 38,669 (1,837) 28.5% (31.8%) 112,969 61% (60%)

* - Vaccination rate now includes children ages 5-11 years old.

ABOUT THE DATA: As of June 4, 2021, the Florida Department of Health no longer offers daily updates on coronavirus data, and instead issues a county-by-county and statewide weekly breakdown on about COVID-19 cases, deaths, and other information. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state is also now only counting deaths involving Florida residents.