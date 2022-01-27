COVID-19 treatments are in short supply statewide. Here's what you need to know.

COVID-19 treatments are in short supply now that the FDA no longer allows the use of monoclonal antibodies made by Regeneron and Eli Lilly. Data suggests those drugs aren’t effective against the omicron variant.

Here’s a breakdown of what is available to patients in the state and why most people shouldn't expect to access the medicine.

Sotrovimab

Hospitals like Sarasota Memorial and Tampa General are offering a monoclonal antibody treatment that does appear to work against omicron called sotrovimab, produced by British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline. But supplies are very limited.

The federal government shipped the state 3,216 doses of the treatment for the week beginning Jan. 24.

Dr. Peggy Dugan, Tampa General's Chief Medical Officer, said staff are prioritizing people with compromised immune systems, like cancer and transplant patients.

“And then of course as supply increases we may liberalize that use, but I do think we're getting the drug that we have to the people who need it most and that's been really important,” she said.

Sarasota Memorial adds pregnant people are also considered priorities for sotrovimab.

“We recognize that many patients in our community are at risk for COVID-19 and would benefit from this therapy, however, due to high demand and limited supply, we cannot make direct patient appointments at this time,” said SMH spokesperson Kim Savage in an email. “Instead, we are working directly with physicians on our medical staff to prioritize those most at risk first.”

The health system suggests patients who believe they could be eligible contact their local physician to initiate the screening process. Patients can contact Sarasota Memorial’s monoclonal antibody hotline at 941-262-0135 for more information.

Patients can find referral forms for Tampa General on the hospital’s monoclonal antibody webpage or call 813-844-4715.

Other hospitals that may have supplies of monoclonal antibody treatments can be found on the Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 treatment locator.

Remdesivir

Another effective treatment providers say is more widely available but still limited to high-risk patients with mild-to-moderate illness is remdesivir. The FDA recently expanded its authorization of the drug, also called Veklury, to allow for outpatient use in addition to inpatient.

But Duggan said it involves patients coming to the hospital three days in a row for intravenous infusions.

“It’s just a lot harder for patients to make that work and for us to have the bandwidth to do that,” she said. “That said we’ve been really successful with that.”

Data suggests the drug helps keep patients out of the hospital when administered soon after an infection diagnosis.

Contact your local physician or hospital to see if you are eligible for remdesivir.

Antiviral Pills

The FDA has approved two antiviral pills to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19: Paxlovid, produced by Pfizer, and Molnupiravir, produced by Merck.

Select pharmacies around the state have supplies of these drugs. Only four are located in the greater Tampa Bay region, according to the Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 treatment locator.

As of Jan. 27, those stores include a Walmart in Hillsborough County, a Walgreens in Pasco County, a Walgreens in Polk County and a Public in Highlands County.

Patients need to have prescriptions from their doctors to obtain the drugs.

“COVID-19 oral antiviral inventory is limited and store locations are prioritized based on rapid and drive-thru testing capabilities, high levels of COVID-19 within the community, vaccination rates and accessibility for high risk, socially vulnerable populations,” said Walgreens spokesperson Alexandra Brown in an email.

“Walgreens has shared with primary care providers participating store locations, as well as a provider only toll-free number and HHS website to locate inventory in their area.”

Brown adds patients are encouraged to use drive-thru and same-day prescription delivery services to reduce the risk of infecting staff and other customers.

Paxlovid, which consists of two medicines (nirmatrelvir and ritonavir), is authorized for patients ages 12 and older who have mild to moderate COVID-19 but are at high risk for severe illness.

Molnupiravir is for patients 18 and older in similar situations, but who are also unable to access or use other COVID treatment options. The FDA does not recommend pregnant people use it.

Both treatments need to be administered within five days of developing symptoms.