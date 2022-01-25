© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida

Bayada Home Health Care laying off 682 employees in Tampa Bay area

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Julio Ochoa
Published January 25, 2022 at 10:11 AM EST
Stethoscope and pen in doctor robe pocket. Concept Of The Global Healthcare, Medicine And Insurance
Sergey Tinyakov/Getty Images
/
iStockphoto
Bayada Home Health Care will lay off 908 Florida employees, most of whom are in the Tampa Bay area.

In a letter to the Florida Department of Economic opportunity, the company announced on Monday that it is closing four offices in the Tampa Bay area, which will result in it laying off 682 employees, effective April 1.

The company will lay off 150 employees in its Brandon office, 306 in its Brooksville office, 144 in its New Port Richey office, 79 in its Clearwater office and three who work remotely in Tampa.

Additionally, the company announced last week that it is laying off 49 employees at St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach. Early this month it announced 88 employees would be laid off from MH Employment Services in Miami Beach, 87 from PAE in West Palm Beach and two from PAE in Cape Canaveral.

The company did not indicate why it is closing the offices or laying off other employees.

Bayada provides clinical care and support services in the home for children and adults. It is based in New Jersey and has more than 350 offices in 22 states and eight countries.

