Hillsborough County to open COVID-19 testing site at Adventure Island

Hillsborough County will open a fourth COVID-19 testing site for the public on Monday.

The drive-thru site will be located in the parking lot of Adventure Island, 10001 N. McKinley Dr. Tampa. The park is closed for the season.

It will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. No appointments are necessary and the tests are free.

Drivers should access the parking lot off East Bougainvillea Avenue.

Hillsborough County Vehicles heading north on McKinley Drive will make a right onto East Bougainvillea Avenue and then take the first right to enter the testing site. Vehicles heading south on McKinley Drive will make a left onto East Bougainvillea Avenue and then take the first right to enter the testing site. There will be street signage directing visitors to the entrance.

The site, along with the other three sites that Hillsborough operates, will offer Antigen rapid tests, which provide results in about three hours, and PCR tests, which provide results in 48 hours.

Hillsborough’s three other testing sites:

* The Hillsborough Community College Brandon campus, 10451 Nancy Watkins Dr., Tampa, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Progress Village Park, 8701 Progress Blvd., Tampa , is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This is a walk-up COVID-19 testing site.

West Tampa Community Resource Center, 2103 N. Rome Ave., Tampa, is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The walk-up site offers free COVID-19 testing, vaccinations, Pfizer pediatric vaccines, booster shots for those who are eligible, and monoclonal antibody therapy treatment, which requires an appointment.

Click here to find the latest on Florida COVID-19 testing sites, cases, hospitalizations, vaccines and more.