News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Hillsborough County to open COVID-19 testing site at Adventure Island

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Julio Ochoa
Published January 23, 2022 at 9:00 AM EST
The site, along with the other three sites that Hillsborough operates, will offer Antigen rapid tests, which provides results in about three hours, and PCR tests, which provide results in 48 hours.

Hillsborough County will open a fourth COVID-19 testing site for the public on Monday.

The drive-thru site will be located in the parking lot of Adventure Island, 10001 N. McKinley Dr. Tampa. The park is closed for the season.

It will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. No appointments are necessary and the tests are free.

Drivers should access the parking lot off East Bougainvillea Avenue.

Vehicles heading north on McKinley Drive will make a right onto East Bougainvillea Avenue and then take the first right to enter the testing site. Vehicles heading south on McKinley Drive will make a left onto East Bougainvillea Avenue and then take the first right to enter the testing site. There will be street signage directing visitors to the entrance.

The site, along with the other three sites that Hillsborough operates, will offer Antigen rapid tests, which provide results in about three hours, and PCR tests, which provide results in 48 hours.

Hillsborough’s three other testing sites:

  • * The Hillsborough Community College Brandon campus, 10451 Nancy Watkins Dr., Tampa, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
  • Progress Village Park, 8701 Progress Blvd., Tampa , is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This is a walk-up COVID-19 testing site.
  • West Tampa Community Resource Center, 2103 N. Rome Ave., Tampa, is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The walk-up site offers free COVID-19 testing, vaccinations, Pfizer pediatric vaccines, booster shots for those who are eligible, and monoclonal antibody therapy treatment, which requires an appointment.

Click here to find the latest on Florida COVID-19 testing sites, cases, hospitalizations, vaccines and more.

