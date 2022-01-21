© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Trouble for a COVID testing company after it closes sites in Florida and other states

WJCT News | By Aaron Farrar - News4Jax
Published January 21, 2022 at 10:50 AM EST
Center for COVID Control operated a testing site in Downtown Jacksonville, and its lease was terminated last week.
The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office accuses the Center for COVID Control of misleading and overcharging customers.

A company that operates hundreds of pop-up COVID-19 testing sites across the country, including several in Florida, is facing new legal trouble.

The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office is accusing the Center for COVID Control of deceptive and fraudulent practices. The lawsuit alleges people failed to get timely results or any at all. Others said they received results for tests they didn’t take.

A Center for COVID Control statement issued last week blamed high demand for problems. It recently paused operations to fix flaws but plans to resume testing this weekend. The companies have also received complaints in other states, including Florida.

One of the company's testing sites was in downtown Jacksonville, and its lease was terminated last week. The same reportedly occurred at three sites in Lee County.

Read more of this story from WJCT News partner News4Jax.

Copyright 2022 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit WJCT News 89.9.

Health News FloridaCOVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus testingJacksonvilleMinnesota
Aaron Farrar - News4Jax
