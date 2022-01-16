© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida surpasses 5 million coronavirus cases

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published January 16, 2022 at 11:40 AM EST
coronavirus daily report.jpg

Florida is the third state to reach that mark, behind California and Texas. It had previously taken months for the state to add 1 million cases, but Florida's total grew from 4 million to past 5 million in less three weeks.

Florida has surpassed the 5 million mark in positive coronavirus cases.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state added 49,339 cases on Saturday to bring the statewide total to 5,041,918.

Florida is the third state to reach 5 million coronavirus cases, according to the CDC. As of Saturday, California had the highest number of cases, at 6,789,403, followed by Texas at 5,402,259.

While it's previously taken months for the state to add 1 million cases, Florida's total grew from 4 million to past 5 million in less three weeks.

That occurred on Dec. 28, when the state reported 4,032,212 total cases.

Last week, the Florida Department of Health reported 430,297 new cases. That included 75,924 new cases in the greater Tampa Bay region, up from 63,323 the week before.

However, the statewide positivity rate for new infections fell for the first time in weeks from 31.2% to 29.3%.

