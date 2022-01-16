Florida surpasses 5 million coronavirus cases

Florida has surpassed the 5 million mark in positive coronavirus cases.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state added 49,339 cases on Saturday to bring the statewide total to 5,041,918.

Florida is the third state to reach 5 million coronavirus cases, according to the CDC. As of Saturday, California had the highest number of cases, at 6,789,403, followed by Texas at 5,402,259.

While it's previously taken months for the state to add 1 million cases, Florida's total grew from 4 million to past 5 million in less three weeks.

That occurred on Dec. 28, when the state reported 4,032,212 total cases.

Last week, the Florida Department of Health reported 430,297 new cases. That included 75,924 new cases in the greater Tampa Bay region, up from 63,323 the week before.

However, the statewide positivity rate for new infections fell for the first time in weeks from 31.2% to 29.3%.