Coronavirus cases up by 430,297 but Florida's positivity rate drops for first time in weeks

The number of people who tested positive for the coronavirus in Florida climbed again last week to 430,297, according to the Florida Department of Health. However, the statewide positivity rate for new infections fell for the first time in weeks from 31.2% to 29.3%.

The greater Tampa Bay region added 75,924 cases, up from 63,323 new cases a week earlier.

Florida has now had a total of 4,992,265 coronavirus cases.

The state's positivity rate fell for the first time since early November when it hovered around 2.5%. It has climbed from about 5 percent in mid December to a high of 31.2% last week.

The state's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 63,158, up 470 from a week earlier.

The following is a summary from Jan. 7-Jan. 13.

Cases: 4,992,265 positive cases, an increase of 430,297 from the previous week.

Vaccinations: 15,067,643 Florida residents have been vaccinated, a weekly increase of 86,383. In all, 72% of Florida’s population over the age of five has received at least one dose of vaccine.

Positivity Rate: The positivity rate for new cases was 29.3% down from 31.2%, the previous week.

Deaths: A total of 63,158 Florida residents have died from a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, an increase of 470 from the previous week.

(NOTE: Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state is also now only counting deaths involving Florida residents.)

County Breakdown:

(Jan. 7-Jan. 13)

County Cases (Increase) Positivity (prv.) # Vaccinations % Vaccinated (prv.) * Hillsborough 314,987 (24,400) 30.1% (30.8%) 955,885 67% (67%) Pinellas 171,371 (14,316) 27.5% (25.6%) 646,158 68%(68%) Polk 167753(14,852) 32.6% (33.8%) 439,382 65%(64%) Sarasota 71530 (6,089) 25.9% (23.1%) 323,489 76% (76%) Manatee 79,682 (5,423) 27.2% (25.8) 264,162 68% (68%) Pasco 99,718 (8,230) 30.8% (28.4%) 345,545 66% (66%) Hernando 34,314 (2,614) 28.9% (25.3%) 112,186 60% (60%)

* - Vaccination rate now includes children ages 5-11 years old.

ABOUT THE DATA: As of June 4, 2021, the Florida Department of Health no longer offers daily updates on coronavirus data, and instead issues a county-by-county and statewide weekly breakdown on about COVID-19 cases, deaths, and other information. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state is also now only counting deaths involving Florida residents.