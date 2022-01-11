© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

What if you can't find your COVID vaccination card?

WGCU | By Cary Barbor
Published January 11, 2022 at 11:14 AM EST

The cards are important documents to keep track of. What if you misplaced yours and find yourself needing it?

Add the COVID vaccination cards for you and your family members to the pile of essential documents that are … somewhere around here.

But what if you find yourself needing to show those cards at an event or location where proof of vaccination is required, and you can’t find yours? Don’t panic.

Dr. Nicole Marine Iovine, chief epidemiologist at UF Health Shands Hospital, says it’s simple.

"Just call or return to the site where you got your vaccination," she said in an email.

Vaccination sites keep records, so they should be able to create a replacement card, she said.

Be sure to photograph or scan your card and keep a copy on your phone or computer. As an extra backup, email a copy of that scan to yourself.

Copyright 2022 WGCU. To see more, visit WGCU.

Cary Barbor
