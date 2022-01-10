Florida has another weekend surge in coronavirus cases

Monday normally brings two days worth of updated COVID-19 data from state and federal health officials.

The figures released Monday were among some of the highest numbers yet.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, almost 126,000 more Floridians tested positive for the coronavirus since Friday. That brings the state's total to almost 4.76 million cases.

In addition, the state added 182 new deaths due to COVID-19 related complications, raising that total to 62,810.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reported hospitalizations for COVID-19 also spiked higher Monday. Just under 9,900 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 in Florida, up almost 800 from a day earlier.

That remains under Delta's peak of more than 15,000 patients, but it's the highest number of hospitalizations since mid-September.