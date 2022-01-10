© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida has another weekend surge in coronavirus cases

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Mark Schreiner
Published January 10, 2022 at 3:16 PM EST
coronavirus daily report.jpg

The state had nearly 126,000 more people test positive since Friday.

Monday normally brings two days worth of updated COVID-19 data from state and federal health officials.

The figures released Monday were among some of the highest numbers yet.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, almost 126,000 more Floridians tested positive for the coronavirus since Friday. That brings the state's total to almost 4.76 million cases.

In addition, the state added 182 new deaths due to COVID-19 related complications, raising that total to 62,810.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reported hospitalizations for COVID-19 also spiked higher Monday. Just under 9,900 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 in Florida, up almost 800 from a day earlier.

That remains under Delta's peak of more than 15,000 patients, but it's the highest number of hospitalizations since mid-September.

Mark Schreiner
Mark Schreiner is the assistant news director and intern coordinator for WUSF News.
