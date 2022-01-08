Florida added almost 400,000 new COVID-19 cases this week

The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 continues to climb, with nearly 400,000 new infections and a positivity rate over 30%.

The number of cases recorded in Florida the week ending Thursday rose by 397,114, according to data released by the state Department of Health on Friday. That follows 298,455 cases added a week earlier.

The greater Tampa Bay region added 63,323 cases, up from 38,972 new cases a week earlier.

In the six weeks since 11/19-25 when Florida added 9,663 cases, the state has added more than 876,000 new cases — more than 19% of the total.

The total number of cases now sits at 4,562,954.

The state reported 76,887 new coronavirus cases on Friday, among the most cases reported in a single day, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The positivity rate also continues to climb, up 4.7% from the previous week to 31.2% statewide. The rate was 5.4% just three weeks ago (week of 12/10-16). All seven counties WUSF includes in the greater Tampa Bay region topped 20% this week.

The state's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 62,688, up 184 from a week earlier.

The following is a summary from Dec. 31, 2021 - Jan. 6, 2022.

Cases: 4,562,954 positive cases, an increase of 397,114 from the previous week.

Vaccinations: 14,963,166 Florida residents have been vaccinated, a weekly increase of 79,151. In all, 72% of Florida’s population over the age of five has received at least one dose of vaccine, up from 71% a week earlier.

Positivity Rate: The positivity rate for new cases was 31.2%, up from 26.5% the previous week.

Deaths: A total of 62,688 Florida residents have died from a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, an increase of 184 from the previous week.

(NOTE: Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state is also now only counting deaths involving Florida residents.)

County Breakdown:

(Dec. 31, 2021-Jan. 6, 2022)

County Cases (Increase) Positivity (prv.) # Vaccinations % Vaccinated (prv.) * Hillsborough 290,614 (22,135) 30.8% (26%) 948,306 67% (66%) Pinellas 157,061 (11,232) 25.6% (19.5%) 642,777 68% (67%) Polk 152,919 (12,535) 33.8% (26.1%) 435,941 64% (64%) Sarasota 65,438 (5,010) 23.1% (16.5%) 323,489 76% (76%) Manatee 74,266 (4,567) 25.8 (18.2%) 262,575 68% (67%) Pasco 91,476 (6,238) 28.4% (20.8%) 343,104 66% (65%) Hernando 31,703 (1,606) 25.3% (19.3%) 111,560 60% (60%)

* - Vaccination rate now includes children ages 5-11 years old.

ABOUT THE DATA: As of June 4, 2021, the Florida Department of Health no longer offers daily updates on coronavirus data, and instead issues a county-by-county and statewide weekly breakdown on about COVID-19 cases, deaths, and other information. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state is also now only counting deaths involving Florida residents.