Florida reports one of its highest totals for coronavirus cases in a single day

Florida recorded 76,887 new coronavirus cases on Friday, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The total is among the highest ever reported on a single day in Florida as the highly contagious omicron variant continues to spread. The state's seven-day average now stands at 56,759 cases per day.

The number of people hospitalized with coronavirus increased by another 508 patients to 8,914. Just over 1,000 of those patients were in the Intensive Care Unit, according to data collected by the Department of Health and Human Services.

Since Sunday, the number of people in the hospital with a coronavirus diagnosis has increased by 64%.

Florida reported another three deaths from the virus, brining its total to 62,625.

