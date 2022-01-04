Manatee County will give away free COVID-19 at-home tests on Wednesday

Manatee County is distributing free COVID-19 at-home testing kits at its six public libraries on Jan. 5.

In a news release, the county announced it will give away 7,500 kits on a first-come, first-served basis.

The announcement comes as coronavirus cases rise throughout the state, prompting high demand for testing.

“Manatee County is working hard to make sure all residents have access to COVID-19 tests,” Manatee County Public Safety Director Jacob Saur said in the release. “I want to remind everyone that the best way to continue to protect yourself from COVID-19 is by getting vaccinated and wearing a mask when you’re unable to social distance.”

The tests, provided by the Florida Department of Health, will be limited to four per person.

The Palmetto and South Manatee branches open at 9 a.m. The Braden River Branch opens at 10 a.m. The Downtown Central, Island and Rocky Bluff branches open at noon.