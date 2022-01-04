© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Manatee County will give away free COVID-19 at-home tests on Wednesday

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published January 4, 2022 at 3:25 PM EST
Covid-19 Coronavirus at-home testing kit
Matthew Troke/Getty Images
/
iStock Editorial
Manatee County is distributing free COVID-19 at-home testing kits at its six public libraries on Jan. 5.

Four tests per person will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis at the county's six public libraries.

In a news release, the county announced it will give away 7,500 kits on a first-come, first-served basis.

The announcement comes as coronavirus cases rise throughout the state, prompting high demand for testing.

“Manatee County is working hard to make sure all residents have access to COVID-19 tests,” Manatee County Public Safety Director Jacob Saur said in the release. “I want to remind everyone that the best way to continue to protect yourself from COVID-19 is by getting vaccinated and wearing a mask when you’re unable to social distance.”

The tests, provided by the Florida Department of Health, will be limited to four per person.

The Palmetto and South Manatee branches open at 9 a.m. The Braden River Branch opens at 10 a.m. The Downtown Central, Island and Rocky Bluff branches open at noon.

