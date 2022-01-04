© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Jacksonville activist handcuffed and removed ahead of DeSantis COVID-19 press conference

WFSU | By Valerie Crowder
Published January 4, 2022 at 2:42 PM EST
Ben Frazier, member of the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville, is handcuffed and removed from the Florida Department of Health in Duval County's administrative building on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
WJXT
/
The Florida Channel
Ben Frazier, member of the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville, is handcuffed and removed from the Florida Department of Health in Duval County's administrative building on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.

Members of Gov. Ron DeSantis' staff told him that the governor's press conferences aren't open to the general public unless they've been screened.

A group of activists who showed up ahead of a press conference with Governor Ron DeSantis were forced to leave before the governor appeared to speak.

Ben Frazier is with Northside Coalition of Jacksonville — a racial, social and economic justice advocacy group. “This is a public meeting. This is a public official. This is a public building. We have a right to be here. And we are not moving,” Frazier said.

Frazier was handcuffed before law enforcement escorted him out of the Florida Department of Health administrative building in Duval County — where the governor and state surgeon general later spoke.

Frazier explained to members of the governor’s staff that those gathered at the event had questions for DeSantis about his response to the pandemic.

They responded that the governor's press conferences aren't open to the general public unless they've been screened.

