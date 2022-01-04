© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Coronavirus hospitalizations across Florida jump by 1,200 as daily cases continue to surge

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Julio Ochoa
Published January 4, 2022 at 3:04 PM EST
coronavirus daily report.jpg

The state is nowhere near its peak of about 17,000 coronavirus hospitalizations during the delta surge.

The number of people in the hospital with coronavirus increased by 1,214 between Monday and Tuesday as cases continued surging across the state.

Data from the federal Department of Health and Human Services shows there are now 6,914 people with the coronavirus in hospitals around the state. That includes 766 who are in intensive care, an increase of 152 compared to Monday. Now, roughly 12.5% of Florida's ICU beds are occupied by COVID patients.

The hospitalizations are nowhere near the peak of the delta surge, when there were more than 17,000 people with coronavirus in the state's hospitals.

But the average number of daily cases far exceeds the average during delta's peak.

The state on Tuesday reported another 51,644 people diagnosed with the coronavirus. And in the past, increases in hospitalizations have lagged a few weeks behind increases in cases.

No new deaths were reported on Tuesday. Overall, the state has reported 4,360,178 cases and 62,541 deaths.

Tags

Health News FloridaCoronavirus FloridaCOVID-19coronavirus Florida deathscoronavirus peakCOVID-19 Florida
Julio Ochoa
Newspapers were my first love, but public radio stole my heart from the moment I tuned in during college.
See stories by Julio Ochoa
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content