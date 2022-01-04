Coronavirus hospitalizations across Florida jump by 1,200 as daily cases continue to surge

The number of people in the hospital with coronavirus increased by 1,214 between Monday and Tuesday as cases continued surging across the state.

Data from the federal Department of Health and Human Services shows there are now 6,914 people with the coronavirus in hospitals around the state. That includes 766 who are in intensive care, an increase of 152 compared to Monday. Now, roughly 12.5% of Florida's ICU beds are occupied by COVID patients.

The hospitalizations are nowhere near the peak of the delta surge, when there were more than 17,000 people with coronavirus in the state's hospitals.

But the average number of daily cases far exceeds the average during delta's peak.

The state on Tuesday reported another 51,644 people diagnosed with the coronavirus. And in the past, increases in hospitalizations have lagged a few weeks behind increases in cases.

No new deaths were reported on Tuesday. Overall, the state has reported 4,360,178 cases and 62,541 deaths.

