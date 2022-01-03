Another COVID-19 testing site is opening in Tampa as cases surge around the state

Tampa officials are opening a new drive-thru coronavirus testing site Tuesday at Al Barnes Park near Ybor City as cases surge around the state. It comes after an existing site saw long waits and a few medical emergencies over the weekend.

Tampa Fire Rescue Chief Barbara Tripp said the drive-thru site should ease some of the pressure on the walk-up location at Al Lopez Park in West Tampa where three people collapsed while waiting in line on New Years' Eve. But she still expects high demand at both locations.

“So we're asking everyone to preregister on the city website, that'll help the lines flow a little bit faster,” Tripp said.

Tripp is asking people who have received booster shots in addition to the primary series of COVID-19 vaccines and are not experiencing symptoms to hold off on visiting the site even if they think they've been exposed to the virus

“The people that should come get tested are the ones experiencing some sort of distress,” she said

The CDC says boosted people do not need to quarantine after exposure but that they should wear masks around others and that it would be “best practice” for them to get tested after five days.

Tripp said the site will test all who ask for it, but said the city is trying to ensure there are enough supplies for those who are actually sick.

She said right now there are ample supplies. But shortages of rapid antigen tests could become an issue because they are in much higher demand than the PCR tests, which are generally more accurate but take longer to get results.

Tripp expects the new site to test about 1,100 people a day. She said having the drive-thru option should reduce the risk of medical emergencies as people can wait more comfortably in their vehicles.

Rescue teams will be available at both testing locations to respond to any issues. Tripp said no further incidents occurred at the Al Lopez site following Friday’s emergencies.

Both sites will operate from 7 A.M. to 7 P.M daily and offer visitors a choice of a rapid test or a PCR. Health insurance is not required.

Hillsborough County also manages testing sites at the West Tampa Community Resource Center and Progress Village Park. You can find more testing locations in the greater Tampa Bay region in our county-by-county guide.

