News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

A federal judge blocks Biden's COVID vaccine mandate for teachers in Head Start

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published January 3, 2022 at 4:14 PM EST

The decision hands a victory to Florida and 23 other states that had sued the federal government. The judge ruled the Biden administration unlawfully bypassed Congress.

A Louisiana federal judge ruled Saturday that President Joe Biden cannot require teachers in the Head Start early education program to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The decision hands a victory to Florida and 23 other states that had sued the federal government.

U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty wrote Saturday that the Biden administration unlawfully bypassed Congress when ordering that workers in Head Start programs be vaccinated by Jan. 31.

Head Start is a federally funded program that promotes education for children under the age of 6 who are from low-income families.

It was not immediately clear whether the federal government would appeal the decision to the 5th Circuit in New Orleans.

Click here to read more of this article from the Associated Press.

