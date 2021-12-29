Florida posts new daily high number of COVID-19 cases, surpassing the 4 million mark

Florida marked two milestones in Wednesday's report of COVID-19 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The state reported that 46,923 people tested positive for the coronavirus Tuesday — the largest single day increase since the pandemic began.

It also brought the total number of cases in the state over the four million mark to 4,012,152.

No new deaths were added. The current number of deaths stands at 62,390.

The omicron variant is driving the latest spread, with Florida's seven-day average of new cases hitting 29,479 Tuesday, another record.

Nationally, the average topped 280,000 cases this week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University's tracker.

The number of people hospitalized in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 also jumped greatly, increasing by 688 Wednesday to 3,836.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the state has added 1,430 new hospitalizations in two days, an increase of 59% in that time.

In addition, 443 COVID-19 patients are in the ICU, just over 7.45% of Florida's staffed ICU beds. That's up 100 patients in two days.