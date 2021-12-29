© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida posts new daily high number of COVID-19 cases, surpassing the 4 million mark

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Mark Schreiner
Published December 29, 2021 at 8:46 PM EST
coronavirus daily report.jpg

The omicron variant is driving the latest spread, with Florida's seven-day average of new cases hitting 29,479 Tuesday, another record.

Florida marked two milestones in Wednesday's report of COVID-19 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The state reported that 46,923 people tested positive for the coronavirus Tuesday — the largest single day increase since the pandemic began.

It also brought the total number of cases in the state over the four million mark to 4,012,152.

No new deaths were added. The current number of deaths stands at 62,390.

The omicron variant is driving the latest spread, with Florida's seven-day average of new cases hitting 29,479 Tuesday, another record.

Nationally, the average topped 280,000 cases this week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University's tracker.

The number of people hospitalized in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 also jumped greatly, increasing by 688 Wednesday to 3,836.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the state has added 1,430 new hospitalizations in two days, an increase of 59% in that time.

In addition, 443 COVID-19 patients are in the ICU, just over 7.45% of Florida's staffed ICU beds. That's up 100 patients in two days.

Tags

Health News FloridaCOVID-19CoronavirusCoronavirus FloridaCOVID-19 Florida
Mark Schreiner
Mark Schreiner is the assistant news director and intern coordinator for WUSF News.
See stories by Mark Schreiner
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content