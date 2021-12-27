© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida up as cases increase

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By News Service of Florida
Published December 27, 2021 at 5:45 PM EST
The data Monday showed 325 COVID-19 patients in intensive-care units, up from 265 on Dec. 6.

While the numbers have increased in December, they remain far below the hospitalization totals this summer.

As the number of COVID-19 cases in Florida have increased this month, hospitalizations also have gone up.

Data posted online Monday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services showed 2,406 patients with COVID-19 in Florida hospitals.

That, for example, compared to 1,298 on Dec. 6 and 1,403 on Dec. 13. The data Monday showed 325 COVID-19 patients in intensive-care units, up from 265 on Dec. 6 and 266 on Dec. 13.

While the numbers have increased in December, they remain far below the hospitalization totals this summer, when the delta variant of the coronavirus spread through the state.

For instance, Florida had 15,177 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sept. 1, according to federal data.

