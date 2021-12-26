© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida breaks record for new coronavirus cases as positivity rate surges

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Julio Ochoa
Published December 26, 2021 at 9:28 AM EST
weekly corona.jfif

The state had 31,758 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and 32,850 on Saturday, breaking a record for the most cases in a single day.

Florida on Friday and Saturday saw its largest single-day increases of new coronavirus cases, driven by the spread of the new omicron variant, the Associated Press reported.

The state had 31,758 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and 32,850 on Saturday, breaking a record for the most cases in a single day, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The previous single-day highest number of cases was in August, during the height of the delta variant wave in Florida, when 27,802 cases were reported.

The number of cases reported last week in Florida grew by 320% percent compared to the previous week, according to data released by the state Department of Health on Friday.

The positivity rate for the week also more than doubled from 5.4% last week to 13.8% this week.

The state's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 62,342, up 122 from a week earlier. That's compared to 194 new deaths recorded last week.

The health department reported 506,608 Floridians received a vaccination this week, 330,584 of which were booster shots.

More than 4 million of the 14.7 million Floridians who have received a COVID-19 vaccine have also received a booster dose.

The following is a summary from Dec. 17 - Dec. 23, 2021.

Cases: 3,864,213 positive cases, an increase of 125,201 from the previous week.

Vaccinations: 14,772,805 Florida residents have been vaccinated, a weekly increase of 506,608. In all, 71% of Florida’s population over the age of five has received at least one dose of vaccine — an increase of 1 percent compared to last week.

Positivity Rate: The positivity rate for new cases was 13.8%, up from 5.4% the previous week.

Deaths: A total of 62,342 Florida residents have died from a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, an increase of 122 from the previous week.

(NOTE: Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state is also now only counting deaths involving Florida residents.)

County Breakdown:

(Dec. 17-Dec. 23, 2021)


County

Cases (Increase)

Positivity (prv.)

# Vaccinations

% Vaccinated (prv.) *

Hillsborough

253,260 (5,133)

10.8 (4.3%)

934,194

66% (65%)

Pinellas

139,153 (1,949)

72.% (2.8%)

635,394

66% (66%)

Polk

132,809 (1,792)

8.5% (3.2%)

429,439

63% (63%)

Sarasota

57,655 (930)

6.7% (3.2%)

320,217

75% (75%)

Manatee

66,861 (824)

6.9% (2.8%)

259,583

67% (66%)

Pasco

80,859 (412)

4.1% (3.3%)

335,683

65% (64%)

Hernando

29,215 (245)

7.5% (3.5%)

110,249

59% (59%)

* - Vaccination rate now includes children ages 5-11 years old.

ABOUT THE DATA: As of June 4, 2021, the Florida Department of Health no longer offers daily updates on coronavirus data, and instead issues a county-by-county and statewide weekly breakdown on about COVID-19 cases, deaths, and other information. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state is also now only counting deaths involving Florida residents.

