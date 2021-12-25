© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida

3rd Florida-based ship has outbreak, state cases hit record

WMFE | By Amy Green
Published December 25, 2021 at 8:56 AM EST
9-12-13_Carnival.jpg
Carnival Cruise Lines

A COVID-19 outbreak has taken place on a South Florida-based cruise ship for the third time this week.

At the same time, the number of coronavirus cases in Florida has hit its highest level since the start of the pandemic.

Carnival said in a statement Friday that an undisclosed number of passengers and crew aboard the Carnival Freedom cruise caught the virus so the ship was denied entry to Bonaire and Aruba.

The ship has 2,497 passengers and 1,112 crew members and was scheduled to return to Miami on Sunday following an 8-day cruise.

Passengers were required to be vaccinated and they were tested before leaving last Saturday.
