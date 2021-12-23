© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

UF researchers say omicron will bring the biggest COVID surge but 'substantially fewer deaths'

WJCT News | By Randy Roguski
Published December 23, 2021 at 9:42 AM EST
Drivers line up for COVID-19 tests on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in North Miami.
Marta Lavandier
/
AP
Drivers line up for COVID-19 tests on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in North Miami.

In a study this month, researchers concluded that "the omicron wave in Florida is likely to cause many more infections than occurred during the delta wave" — about 40,000 new cases per day.

The fast-spreading omicron variant could swamp Florida in a wave of coronavirus cases over the next two months that far surpasses the toll of the delta variant, according to new research from the University of Florida.

Delta exploded across Florida last summer and rendered Jacksonville one of the state's hot spots. But omicron could lead to 75% more cases over the next two months, say researchers at UF's Emerging Pathogens Institute.

In a study this month, researchers concluded that "the omicron wave in Florida is likely to cause many more infections than occurred during the delta wave" — about 40,000 new cases per day.

However, preliminary data suggests that omicron infections might be less severe than those caused by delta, so the new variant could cause "substantially fewer deaths," the study says.

Already, omicron has surpassed delta as the predominant version of the coronavirus nationwide. It was discovered in South Africa in November and first appeared in Florida on Dec. 7.

Florida reported 29,568 new cases of COVID-19 last week, more than double the week before, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The UF researchers — Thomas J. Hladish, Alexander N. Pillai and Ira M. Longini — noted that much about the omicron variant remains unknown. Thus they created four scenarios using assumptions about how transmissible the virus will be, how severe its illness will become and how well vaccines will protect people.

In all four scenarios, the UF team projected that the omicron wave will grow slowly through December, rapidly through January and peak in February.

Tags

Health News FloridaCoronavirusCOVID-19Coronavirus VariantUFUniversity of Florida
Randy Roguski
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content