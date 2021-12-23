Royal Caribbean ship denied entry to 2 ports because of COVID-19 outbreak

A Royal Caribbean cruise ship has been denied entry to two Caribbean ports after at least fully vaccinated 55 people tested positive for COVID-19.

It's the second outbreak for the cruise line in as many weeks.

The Miami Herald reports the Odyssey of the Seas was denied entry to Curacao and Aruba after leaving Ft. Lauderdale this past Saturday on an eight day cruise.

The ship — the newest in Royal Caribbean's fleet — will stay at sea until it returns to Ft. Lauderdale Dec. 26.

USA Today reported that the Odyssey returned to port on Sunday to disembark a passenger with COVID-19 and his family. A Royal Caribbean spokesperson said that guest was symptomatic before boarding but did not tell the crew.

The passenger subsequently tested positive before disembarking.

Two people on the ship told the Herald that three passengers and 52 crew members had contracted the virus.

Cruise line officials did not confirm that breakdown, but said the passengers are mildly symptomatic or asymptomatic.

They also said that those passengers' close contacts are being monitored and isolated for 24 hours before getting tested.

Royal Caribbean previously said at least 48 passengers and staff on its Symphony of the Seas ship, which returned to Miami on Saturday, had tested positive for COVID-19.