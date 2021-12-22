© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida reports 20,194 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest since September

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Mark Schreiner
Published December 22, 2021 at 2:33 PM EST
coronavirus daily report.jpg

The CDC reported 20,194 new cases were added since Tuesday's report, bringing the state's total to 3,799,661.

Figures released Wednesday showed more than 20,000 Floridians tested positive for the coronavirus. It's the first time the single-day case count has been that high since Sept. 1.

The 20,194 cases reported by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were added since Tuesday's report, bringing the state's total to 3,799,661.

It comes just a day after the state reported 12,915 cases. The last time Florida exceeded 10,000 reported daily cases was on Sept. 21.

While the cases were recorded in the last few days, they may have occurred in recent weeks or months.

Hospital officials across the state are reporting that the rapid spread of the omicron variant is playing a role in the increasing numbers.

Florida has added almost 106,000 new cases this month, after two months with fewer than 100,000 cases.

Hospitalizations where COVID-19 is the primary reason also jumped by 206 to 1,849 Wednesday. That's up more than 18 percent in the past week.

In addition, 314 COVID-19 patients are in the ICU, just over 5% of Florida's staffed ICU beds.

Deaths were unchanged at 62,264.

Tags

Health News FloridaCOVID-19COVID-19 Deathscoronavirus deathsCoronavirusCDCU.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Mark Schreiner
Mark Schreiner is the assistant news director and intern coordinator for WUSF News.
See stories by Mark Schreiner
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content