COVID-19 cases hit the highest daily and weekly levels since September

With concerns over the Omicron COVID-19 variant growing as the holidays approach, Florida reported its highest daily and weekly case numbers since September.

The Florida Department of Health added 29,568 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Thursday, bringing the state's total to 3,739,348.

That's more than double the 13,530 reported a week earlier, and the highest total since the week ending Sept. 30 (37,772).

The positivity rate for the week also more than doubled from 2.6% last week to 5.4% this week.

In addition, the department of health reported 8,785 people tested positive for the coronavirus Thursday. It's the highest daily number since Sept. 21 (10,073).

The state's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 62,220, up 194 from a week earlier. That's compared to 325 new deaths recorded last week.

The health department reported 91,841 more Floridians were vaccinated this week, down from 104,995 a week ago.

More than 3.7 million of the almost 14.7 million Floridians who have received a COVID-19 vaccine have also received a booster dose.

More than 208,000 Florida children — about 12 percent of the almost 1.7 million 5-11 year old's in the state — have received a shot since the Pfizer vaccine was approved for them in November.

The following is a summary from Dec. 9 - Dec. 16, 2021.

Cases: 3,739,348 positive cases, an increase of 29,568 from the previous week.

Vaccinations: 14,647,710 Florida residents have been vaccinated, a weekly increase of 91,841. In all, 70% of Florida’s population over the age of five has received at least one dose of vaccine — unchanged from last week.

Positivity Rate: The positivity rate for new cases was 5.4%, up from 2.6% the previous week.

Deaths: A total of 62,220 Florida residents have died from a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, an increase of 194 from the previous week.

(NOTE: Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state is also now only counting deaths involving Florida residents.)

County Breakdown:

(Dec. 9-Dec. 16, 2021)



County



Cases (Increase)



Positivity (prv.)



# Vaccinations



% Vaccinated (prv.) *



Hillsborough



248,113 (1,363)



4.3% (3%)



925,875



65% (65%)



Pinellas



137,219 (573)



2.8% (2.7%)



630,343



66% (66%)



Polk



131,019 (495)



3.2% (2.7%)



425,693



63% (62%)



Sarasota



56,730 (291)



3.2% (2.5%)



317,806



75% (74%)



Manatee



66,042 (239)



2.8% (2.6%)



257,592



67% (66%)



Pasco



80,859 (412)



4.1% (3.3%)



335,683



64% (64%)



Hernando



28,970 (98)



3.5% (3.1%)



109,501



59% (58%)



* - Vaccination rate now includes children ages 5-11 years old.

ABOUT THE DATA: As of June 4, 2021, the Florida Department of Health no longer offers daily updates on coronavirus data, and instead issues a county-by-county and statewide weekly breakdown on about COVID-19 cases, deaths, and other information. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state is also now only counting deaths involving Florida residents.

