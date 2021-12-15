© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Preliminary tests have found omicron in Orange County wastewater

WMFE | By Joe Byrnes
Published December 15, 2021 at 6:29 AM EST
An Orange County wastewater treatment facility. Image: Orange County
Orange County
/
An Orange County wastewater treatment facility.

The omicron COVID-19  variant has been detected in Orange County wastewater. 

The test that found the omicron variant in Orange County sewage is considered preliminary. It’s a beta version, which is still being finalized.

“Initial results indicate that the Omicron variant has been detected in Orange County in the South West Reclamation Facility and the North West Reclamation Facility,” according to a county news release.

Results from samples drawn Monday could be available for a COVID-19 briefing happening Wednesday afternoon. Actual cases of the variant have been found elsewhere in Florida, 33 other states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.

Mayor Jerry Demings is expected to urge residents to get fully vaccinated or get a booster shot.

Orange County saw an increase in COVID-19 cases last week, but its test positivity remained at 3.3%.

Altamonte Springs also found the highly contagious Omicron variant in its sewage, according to news reports.

Copyright 2021 WMFE. To see more, visit WMFE.

Tags

Health News FloridaCoronavirusCOVID-19Coronavirus VariantOrange County
Joe Byrnes
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content